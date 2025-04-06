PM Modi inaugurates Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical lift sea bridge

Spanning 2.08 kilometers, the bridge comprises 99 spans and a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span that can be raised up to 17 meters, allowing the smooth passage of large ships while ensuring seamless train operations. The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland, enhancing connectivity and boosting regional development.

The bridge features stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade paint, and fully welded joints, enhancing durability while reducing maintenance requirements.

The new Pamban Bridge replaces the original cantilever bridge constructed by the British in 1914. For over 108 years, the old Pamban Bridge served as a crucial link for pilgrims, tourists, and freight transport in a region often battered by cyclones and corrosive marine weather.

Decommissioned in December 2022, the original bridge featured a Scherzer Rolling Lift span and had become increasingly difficult to maintain. Recognising the need for a future-ready infrastructure, the Indian government sanctioned the new vertical lift bridge in 2019. The Prime Minister inaugurated the bridge shortly after he arrived from Sri Lanka. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu were among the dignitaries present.