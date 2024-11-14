Stones pelted, vehicles burnt after assault of polling officer in Rajasthan

Around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalized and set on fire during a clash between a group of unidentified individuals and police in Tonk district on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place in Samravata village of Deoli-Uniyara during a protest by supporters of of an independent candidate Naresh Meena, who allegedly assaulted a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at a polling station in the village.

Some of the protesters pelted stones and set multiple vehicles on fire. The situation could be brought under control only after the arrival of additional forces.

Tension prevailed in the entire area after the incident, prompting authorities to deploy additional police force to maintain law and order situation.

Speaking to reporters, Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan said, "In Samravata village, some people had boycotted voting. To assess the situation, the SDM, Tehsildar, Additional SP, and other officers were present. During this time, independent candidate Naresh Meena entered the polling station and physically assaulted the SDM. The Additional SP immediately removed Naresh Meena from the location."

"Action will be taken against him as per the law. We arrived at the spot and spoke to the villagers, after which voting resumed peacefully," he said.

Following the incident, members of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Association met with the Chief Electoral Officer, demanding action against Naresh Meena. "Our whole cadre is angry, the way independent candidate (from Deoli-Uniara )Naresh Meena slapped SDM who was on Area Magistrate duty...we met Chief Electoral Officer and demanded strict action as per the election rule. We have requested immediate arrest of him (Naresh Meena)," the association president Mahavir Kharadi told ANI.

More From This Section

The association's general secretary, Neetu Rajeshwar, added, "The association has raised this issue at various levels in government. We have demanded action and received positive responses from all sides."

In his defense, independent candidate from Naresh Meena claimed, "The SDM here had earlier beaten up a woman in Hindoli..."

"Amit Chaudhary assaulted an Anganwadi worker, her husband, and a teacher, threatening them with job loss if they didn't vote. Since October 25, I've faced continuous harassment; my posters have been torn down, and officials stopped people from voting for me," Meena alleged while speaking to reporters.

On Wednesday, by-elections were held in Rajasthan for seven seats: Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumbar, and Ramgarh. The results will be announced on November 20. These by-elections were necessitated by the passing of two MLAs and the election of five others to the Lok Sabha.