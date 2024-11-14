Delhi AQI Today: Delhi air quality remains 'severe': Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained at ‘severe’ levels for the second consecutive day on Thursday, sparking concerns over the health impact on residents of the national capital. With an AQI of 430, the city continues to grapple with hazardous particulate matter (PM) combined with dense fog.

Have schools been closed in Delhi?

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025-26 Despite the hazardous pollution levels , Stage III of GRAP has not yet been implemented. Currently, GRAP Stage II is in effect, which imposes certain restrictions and introduces measures to curb pollution. Stage III, however, mandates stricter actions, including the closure of primary schools and a complete ban on construction activities. The Grap framework is designed to combat air pollution by implementing targeted anti-pollution measures tailored to specific categories of pollution.

What is causing ‘severe’ pollution in Delhi?

While stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana contributes to Delhi's air pollution, vehicular emissions remain a significant factor. According to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, vehicular emissions accounted for an estimated 13.3 per cent of Delhi’s pollution.

On Wednesday evening, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that 30 pollution monitoring stations in Delhi reported ‘severe’ levels of air pollution.

As of 9:00 am, AQI readings in key areas included Ashok Vihar (471), Bawana (455), Burari (455), Mathura Road (395), DTU (398), Karni Shooting Range (417), Dwarka (458), IGI Airport (435), ITO (421), and Jahangirpuri (471), all within the ‘severe’ category.

Delhi airport issues alert amid reduced visibility

The dense smog has also led to reduced visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airlines such as IndiGo have warned passengers of possible flight delays due to slower operations in the fog.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Airport said that flights were currently operating normally but cautioned that non-compliant low-visibility CAT III flights could face disruptions. Later, news agency PTI reported that 10 flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning. Amritsar Airport in Punjab has been particularly affected, with heavy fog impacting operations. Amritsar recorded an AQI of 310, one of the highest pollution levels in the country.

A thick layer of smog has also enveloped Noida, slowing traffic movement. Doctors have advised against outdoor physical activity under these conditions.

Pollution level categories:

• 0-50: Good

• 51-100: Satisfactory

• 101-200: Moderate

• 201-300: Poor

• 301-400: Very poor

• 401-500: Severe