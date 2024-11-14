Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday found more than 90 per cent of the employees, including doctors, at a hospital absent from their duties and sought an explanation from them, officials said.

The employees were found absent during a surprise inspection of the Shopian District Hospital at 10:10 am, conducted by the additional deputy commissioner on the directions of the deputy commissioner, they added.

During the inspection, most of the doctors, medical officers, paramedical staff and ministerial staff were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties according to the biometric attendance report provided by the hospital's medical superintendent, the officials said.

They said of the 198 employees of the hospital, only 17 were present, while 181 were absent when the inspection was carried out.

The irregular attendance of the doctors, medical officers, paramedical staff and ministerial staff at the hospital causes significant inconvenience to the public, they said.

The officials said the deputy commissioner's office issued a circular on Tuesday, stating that in case of unauthorised absence, one day's salary of the employee concerned shall be deducted and credited to the District Red Cross Society.

In an order after the inspection, the deputy commissioner asked the hospital's medical superintendent to call for an explanation from all the listed absentee employees for negligence, delinquency, callous attitude, irresponsible behaviour on their part, which is unbecoming of a public servant, under the relevant provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir CSRs, the officials said.

In their response, the employees shall explain why action should not be taken against them, the order said.

The replies shall be submitted to the deputy commissioner's office within three days, along with views, comments and recommendations of the medical superintendent, failing which it shall be deemed that the absentee employees have nothing to say in their defence and action under rules, along with the deduction of one day's salary, shall follow, the order added.