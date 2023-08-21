Home / India News / Stop seizing parked old vehicles for scrapping: Delhi minister to officials

Stop seizing parked old vehicles for scrapping: Delhi minister to officials

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Picture courtesy: www.delhimetro.net

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday directed the department secretary-cum-commissioner to stop seizing parked vehicles that have completed their stipulated life on the road and scrapping those, officials said.

According to court orders, petrol vehicles that have completed 15 years since registration cannot ply on Delhi roads. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years are also not allowed on the roads.

Owners of such vehicles are fined if these are found plying on the roads.

The minister said in a note that it is "unfortunate" that the transport department is continuing its drive to seize old vehicles, even if found parked on the road, and sending those for scrapping.

He cited "serious concerns" raised by Delhi High Court in the matter while hearing petitions of people whose vehicles were seized by enforcement teams of the transport department.

Gahlot cited an office memo issued by the department dated June 27, saying the drive was not approved by the government.

"It must be noted that such an action is affecting the larger section of population and is invasive in nature. It is expected from the commissioner (transport) that he ought to have taken the prior approval of the government before taking such a decision," Gahlot said in the note.

Seizing vehicles parked outside homes of their owners is not "proper", the minister said.

If "public street' is defined according to the June 27 memo, then every vehicle, irrespective of age, parked outside the homes of their owners would require to be towed, he added.

The minister directed the commissioner to discontinue seizing parked vehicles and asked for framing a policy in consultation with the government.

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

