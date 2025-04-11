Storm, lightning kill 22 in Bihar's Nalanda; CM announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia

At least 22 people lost their lives in Bihar's Nalanda district following devastating storm and rains that struck the region, District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said on Thursday.

Of the total casualties, 21 people died as a result of the thunderstorm, while one person succumbed to injuries caused by lightning, the DM said, adding that significant damage has also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops.

DM Shubhankar said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief and had directed officials to extend ₹4 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased person.

"A total of 22 people have died; of these, 21 died due to thunderstorm while one died due to lightning. CM has given directions for compensation to all the bereaved, the directions are being followed. A compensation of ₹4 Lakh each will be provided for the deceased," the DM totd ANI.

In addition to the loss of human lives, significant damage has also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops, DM Shubhankar stated, adding that officials will begin an assessment of property and crop damage on Friday, after which compensation for the same will be provided.

"Tomorrow, our team will assess the loss of houses and crops, after which compensation for the same will be provided. Five livestock also died - 3 buffaloes and 2 cows. So, the losses are also being assessed and process of providing compensation is being undertaken...The injured are being provided medical treatment...," he said.

"All uprooted trees are being cleared on war footing. Almost all of our main routes are cleared. Electricity supply was also hit, more than 350 poles fell and over 15 transformers suffered losses. The department has formed 42 teams and they have run a drive. We hope everything will be cleared by the morning," he added.

The powerful storm, which uprooted trees and brought down structures across the region, led to fatalities in multiple blocks of Nalanda.

According to the officials, a massive Peepal tree collapsed onto a temple in Nagma village of the district, killing several people who had gathered to take shelter following the rain and storm.

Bihar Sharif, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDO) Kajale Vaibhav Nitin said, "We have received information confirming the death of six individuals in this tragic incident. Post-mortem procedures are underway, and the administration is extending compensation to the victims' families. The injured are receiving proper medical treatment and will be compensated as per government norms. The administration and police are working tirelessly to rescue those still affected.