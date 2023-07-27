Stray dog menace: Govt plans to push for speeding up sterilisation

With incidents of stray dog attacks growing by the day, the government is exploring multiple options to speed up the process of their sterilisation.

One such option that it is considering is laying down a minimum rate that each agency that does sterilisation gets as remuneration to speed up the process nationwide, according to sources.



Presently, local municipal bodies invite tender from various affiliated agencies to perform sterilisation of stray dogs.

Those who quote the least amount get the tender.



Sources said on an average bodies that do sterilisation get around Rs 800-1,500 per dog.

However, most say that the amount is grossly inadequate as the cost of performing the operations, cost of the veterinary doctor, expenditure on feeding and housing the animal for a minimum period of three days is quite large.



Therefore, an expenditure of at least Rs 1,800-2,200 should be paid per animal to cover all the expenses.

However, animal rights being a state subject, it remains to be seen how the central guidelines work or get implemented by civic agencies.



Handling stray dogs' menace is the primary responsibility of the local civic bodies.

The Centre in March 2023, notified the revised Animal Birth Control Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals which further streamlined the methods of sterilisation of stray dogs.



The process to be followed and the agencies who can be hired for conducting these sterilisation drives were also clearly laid down in the Rules.

The Rules were framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.



The rules had laid down an elaborate procedure on how to catch stray dogs, the agencies that can do it, the process of sterilisation, the process to be followed after sterilisation, the post–operative care mandatory for the animal, the facilities that such dogs' sterilisation centers should have, the mandatory registration of such centres among others.

As per animal rights activists after the rules were notified and also before that some of the municipal corporations have started engaging professional recognized agencies to conduct such sterilization.



In Delhi and Lucknow, for example, the local administration has engaged professional organisations for carrying out sterilisation drives.

While in Dehradun, the agency engaged by the district administration has completed almost 85 per cent of the sterilisation exercise.



Dogs are primarily sterilised in two ways. The most common method for sterilising female dogs is spay; (which removes both the ovaries and the uterus) and neutering for male dogs; which involves removing the testicles.

But, animal rights activists say that sterilising stray dogs is just one part of the problem. The bigger issue is stopping human-to-human conflict which requires awareness programs as well.



“Sterilisation is not the only solution as it won’t stop the dog from barking or chasing someone. But, yes sterilisation might help in controlling the dog population over a period of time and together with active vaccination might control rabies but it won’t change the nature of the conflict that happens between dog lovers and dog haters for which sensitisation workshops and programmes are very much needed,” Faizan Jaleel, an animal rights activist told Business Standard.

He said campaigns such as ‘Abhay Sankalp’ can bring about this sensitisation in people.



‘Abhay Sankalp’ as per published information is a program dedicated to working with residential housing colonies to promote peaceful and harmonious coexistence between human beings and street dogs.

The programme which is a campaign powered by Humane Society International is aimed at creating fearless societies wherein people and dogs can live without fear of each other.