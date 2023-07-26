Home / India News / FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets US envoy John Kerry, discusses climate goals

FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets US envoy John Kerry, discusses climate goals

"Both sides also discussed creation of an innovative investment platform for deployment of greenfield Renewable Energy projects in India," the finance ministry said in a tweet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry and discussed joint efforts and commitments by both the countries to achieve climate, economic and strategic technology cooperation goals.

Kerry, who arrived here on a five-day visit, met Sitharaman at her office in Parliament House.

"Both sides also discussed creation of an innovative investment platform for deployment of greenfield Renewable Energy projects in India," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Earlier, Kerry held discussions with Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and discussed diversifying supply chains and empowering India as a manufacturing hub for electric trucks, buses, and heavy duty vehi?cles.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kerry said he had very good and constructive meetings.

"There are many things where India and the United States can work together in order to advance the climate agenda," he said, adding that the two countries were working together on science, technology, and the ability to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy.

Kerry will be attending the G20 Environment and Sustainability Ministers Meeting in Chennai on Friday.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

US Special Envoy on climate change Kerry to travel to New Delhi, Chennai

India achieves 173GW RE capacity, 120GW under implementation: Bhalla

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Rs 15.26 crore dividend cheque of Repco Bank presented to Amit Shah

First Aadhaar enrolment centre for Indian Army inaugurated in Delhi

Regional disparities rise as Ayushman cards near quarter-billion mark

About 601 km of Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road completed: Gadkari

Coaching institutes without fire NOC: MCD slaps nearly 900 notices

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanClimate ChangeUnited Statesrenewable energy

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story