Home / India News / Rs 15.26 crore dividend cheque of Repco Bank presented to Amit Shah

Rs 15.26 crore dividend cheque of Repco Bank presented to Amit Shah

The dividend amount of Rs 15.26 crore is 20 per cent of the share capital of Rs 76.32 crore held by the government of India for the financial year 2022-23, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
A cheque of Rs 15.26 crore was presented to Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday as the dividend of the Repco Bank, a government of India enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials said.

The cheque was given to the home ministry by Repco Bank's chairman E Santhanam and Managing Director R S Isabella.

The dividend amount of Rs 15.26 crore is 20 per cent of the share capital of Rs 76.32 crore held by the government of India for the financial year 2022-23, officials said.

The bank posted 8 per cent growth in business and 10 per cent growth in profit during the fiscal 2022-23.

As a remarkable achievement, the bank has crossed business of Rs 18,000 crore, they said.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

