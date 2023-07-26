Rs 15.26 crore dividend cheque of Repco Bank presented to Amit Shah

A cheque of Rs 15.26 crore was presented to Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday as the dividend of the Repco Bank, a government of India enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials said.

The cheque was given to the home ministry by Repco Bank's chairman E Santhanam and Managing Director R S Isabella.

The dividend amount of Rs 15.26 crore is 20 per cent of the share capital of Rs 76.32 crore held by the government of India for the financial year 2022-23, officials said.

The bank posted 8 per cent growth in business and 10 per cent growth in profit during the fiscal 2022-23.

As a remarkable achievement, the bank has crossed business of Rs 18,000 crore, they said.