First Aadhaar enrolment centre for Indian Army inaugurated in Delhi

All Command HQs, Corps HQs and selected FPOs are identified for the establishment of PAEC services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
The first Permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Centre (PAEC) for Indian Army has been inaugurated in New Delhi, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The PAEC will facilitate Aadhaar-related services (enrolment and updation) for tri-services personnel (Defence and civil) and their dependents through their Field Post Offices (FPO) in 48 identified locations in the country.

All Command HQs, Corps HQs and selected FPOs are identified for the establishment of PAEC services.

"Alok Sharma, Director General Postal Services and Lt Gen Rajinder Dewan, Quartermaster General jointly inaugurated first Permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Centre (PAEC) for Army at 1 Central Base Post Office (CBPO), New Delhi on July 25, 2023," an official release said.

Topics :AadhaarIndian ArmyDelhi

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

