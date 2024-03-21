Stricter norms: Govt tightens noose around scrapping facility regulations

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is set to ban retroactively granting “consent to operate” for vehicle-scrapping facilities (VSFs).

With the proposed amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021, entities are required to secure their consent to operate from the Central Pollution Control Board at least 60 days before beginning operations, or, alternatively, apply for it within the specified timeframe.

The original regulations allowed scrapping facilities to delay obtaining “Consent to Operate” for up to six months after starting operations. This leniency potentially left room for unregulated or unauthorised scrapping activities during this grace period. The amendment ensures that scrapping facilities adhere to environmental standards from the outset, minimising the risk of environmental harm associated with improper scrapping practices.