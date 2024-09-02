Suicide among students in Odisha has increased by 58 per cent in three years till 2023, the assembly was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question from BJD legislator Dhruba Charan Sahoo, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the number of suicide cases among students has increased from 119 in 2021 to 173 in 2022 and then gone up to 189 in 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The state has witnessed more such cases among girl students than boys during the period.

Altogether 218 boys died by suicide in the three years, while the number was 263 for girl students.