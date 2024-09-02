Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suicide among students in Odisha rises by 58% in 3 years till 2023

The state has witnessed more such cases among girl students than boys during the period

suicide rope
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
Suicide among students in Odisha has increased by 58 per cent in three years till 2023, the assembly was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question from BJD legislator Dhruba Charan Sahoo, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the number of suicide cases among students has increased from 119 in 2021 to 173 in 2022 and then gone up to 189 in 2023.

The state has witnessed more such cases among girl students than boys during the period.

Altogether 218 boys died by suicide in the three years, while the number was 263 for girl students.

The state has reported altogether 17,778 suicide cases in three years from 2021.

The chief minister said 5,649 suicide cases were registered in 2021, 6,140 in 2022 and 5,989 in 2023.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

