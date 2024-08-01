Sunderbans tigers count to rise in conducive habitat with no threat

The number of tigers in the Sunderbans is likely to rise in the next census as there is no threat of saturation and sufficient prey base in the 4,200 sq km area of the mangrove forest, a senior forest official said. The number of Royal Bengal Tigers in West Bengal's Sunderbans as per the 2022 census was 101. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The 2022 tiger census count of 101 is nowhere close to carrying capacity in near future... ," Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy told PTI. "On a terrain like the Sunderbans carrying capacity means the number of tigers per 100 sq km. If you keep in mind that Sunderbans has an area of 4,200 sq km and calculate, the carrying capacity of tigers will be far below than any saturation level," he said.

Roy said the prey bass consisting of spotted deer is regularly replenished for the tiger population and the forest department is working on steps like anti-poaching, anti-trafficking and barring entry of fishermen, honey collectors, wood collectors and other villagers living in contiguous areas to eke out a livelihood.

As per the 2022 tiger census using camera trap technology, the number of big cats in Sunderbans was pegged at 101 and that number is poised for a steady rise based on the feedback in the last two years.

The revised number will be made known sometimes later after the enumeration process is completed.

As per norms, tiger cubs, which are below one year age, are not included in the count.

The number of tigers was 88 in 2018, which went up to 101 in 2022.

Another forest official said in the last census, the report of which is still being calculated and analysed, around 1500 automated cameras put up at 730 spots.

Roy said, "We are taking every step so that tigers don't need to come out of the forest by strengthening fencing work. The floral diversity of plants species is also maintained to save the eco-system in Sunderbans. We are taking every precaution necessary for tiger preservation."



Forest officials said every initiative is being taken to increase the current number of 28 adult tigers in South 24 Parganas district, which is part of the mangrove forest zone.

"The drive for increasing the number of big cats, including South 24 Parganas district where number of tigers is less, should continue. But we are working on two planks sensitizing local people against illegally entering the buffer zone and create a conducive environment for breeding of tigers in their own habitat. Sunderbans should be known as the habitat of Royal Bengal Tiger," the official added.