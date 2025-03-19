Rajnath Singh, other leaders welcome Sunita Williams on return to Earth

Astronauts Sunita ‘Suni’ Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Willmore have finally returned to Earth after their nine-month-long journey at the International Space Station (ISS). The two astronauts were aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule and splashed off the Florida Coast on Wednesday (IST).

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) took to X to welcome back the two astronauts. Taking to X, the Indian space agency wrote, “Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to Nasa, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration! Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world. As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO, I on behalf of my colleagues extend warm greetings to you and wish you a great day ahead. When Bharat under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration.”

Reacting to this development, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Sunita Williams along with her fellow crew members. Taking to X, he lauded Sunita William’s resilience and hailed their achievement as a milestone in human space exploration. Rajnath Singh also expressed admiration for Nasa’s Space Crew-9 mission.

Praising Williams, Singh called her journey ‘a testament to incredible strength and spirit’.

Along with Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also took to X and wrote, “A moment of glory, pride and relief! The whole world comes together to celebrate the safe return of this illustrious daughter of India who has instantly gone down in history for the courage, conviction, and consistency with which she endured the uncertainties of Space.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commented on the safe arrival of Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore. Taking to X, he wrote that the two astronauts made history by returning home after a remarkable 9-month stay at the International Space Station. Their extended mission, shaped by technical challenges, has left an inspiring legacy in space exploration. Wishing them good health and many more achievements ahead.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao also joined the list of leaders who congratulated the two astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore for their safe return to Earth. Lauding Nasa’s Crew-9 mission, he said it was a testament to international collaboration in space exploration.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Congratulations to Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on their safe return! A remarkable mission and a testament to international collaboration in space exploration. Welcome home.”

Williams and Willmore went to space in June 2024 for a mission that was supposed to last for a week on a Boeing's Starliner. However, due to technical malfunctions, the Boeing Starliner returned empty to Earth, leaving the two astronauts stranded in space.