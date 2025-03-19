Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI rises to 148

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 145 at 4 pm on March 18. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 156, staying in the 'moderate' range. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 90 and 76, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI reached 178.
Improved air quality
On March 9, Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15, reaching 85. This was the first time this year that the AQI fell into the 'satisfactory' category, which ranges from 51 to 100. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this was also the first time in five years that Delhi achieved a 'satisfactory' AQI in March.
Measures to tackle pollution
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced an extensive campaign to combat air pollution, focusing on reducing dust, managing traffic congestion, and improving public transport. The government is committed to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city. As part of this initiative, regular mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling will take place along the Ring Road to prevent dust accumulation. Strict dust control measures will be enforced at construction sites. Authorities have also been instructed to plant trees along roads and central verges to create green belts and further reduce pollution.
Delhi weather update
Delhi residents woke up to clear skies following significant weather changes in recent days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. From today, Delhi will be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas. The relative humidity is 12 per cent, and the wind speed is 12 km/h.