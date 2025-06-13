Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India confirms 241 of 242 onboard dead

Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India confirms 241 of 242 onboard dead

It said the sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin and is being treated in a hospital

Air India, plane crash

Air India confirms that flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, was involved in an accident. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

"We regret to inform that of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities," the airline said in a statement issued late Thursday.

It said the sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin and is being treated in a hospital. 

 

Air India confirms that flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, was involved in an accident, it said in a statement.

The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft had departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.

Air India said it offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones," the airline said.

A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support, it added.

It also said that the airline is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.

Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200, it said.

More From This Section

accident

EMU coach derails near Shivaji Bridge in Delhi, no injuries reported

NIA

Khalistani terror network probe: NIA raids 15 sites in Punjab, Haryana

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Rain clouds likely to break heat's hold on Delhi and beyond by June 25

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India Boeing London

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon