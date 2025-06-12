Home / India News / Air India crash: Pilots on-board had 9200 hours of flying experience

Air India crash: Pilots on-board had 9200 hours of flying experience

There was an initial shock, followed by complete silence, as the group members expressed disbelief that a Boeing Dreamliner, considered to be among the safest and best aircraft, had crashed

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash
Ahmedabad: Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Aashish AryanDeepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shortly after the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashed, reports of an accident near the city’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport started trickling in on a WhatsApp group of the airline’s pilots.
 
There was an initial shock, followed by complete silence, as the group members expressed disbelief that a Boeing Dreamliner, considered to be among the safest and best aircraft, had crashed.
 
The mood soon turned sombre, with messages of condolences for the two pilots feared dead, pouring in, several Air India pilots Business Standard spoke to said.
 
The two pilots, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, had more than relevant flying experience under their belt, these pilots said.
 
Captain Sabharwal’s experience of more than 8,000 flying hours translates to nearly a decade of experience, while First Officer Kunder’s experience of nearly 1,200 hours is nearly two years of flying experience, which is more than necessary for short-haul international flights between India and other countries, an Air India pilot told Business Standard on the condition of anonymity.
 
“The Ahmedabad-Gatwick route is a 10-hour direct flight, so two pilots were enough. International flights where the flying duration is more than 10 hours need 3 pilots, and when it is more than 14 hours, 4 pilots are on board,” the pilot said.
 
Another Air India pilot, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the aircraft appeared to have lifted off normally, ruling out issues with take-off speeds or loading. 
 
“From the limited visuals available, it looks like a probable engine failure, possibly one or even both, potentially following a bird strike,” the pilot said, adding that the aircraft was unable to gain altitude after take-off.
 
The pilot noted that as the aircraft began losing height and neared a building, the crew seemingly made a final attempt to lift the nose, evident from the sharp upward pitch just before impact, as seen in the video.
 
The Air India pilots also added that Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.
 
“This issue (of the excessive presence of birds) has been flagged multiple times,” a third Air India pilot said, asking not to be named.
 
Air India did not respond to queries seeking its response on the issue.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjabi influencer Kamal Kaur found dead inside abandoned car in Bathinda

What caused Air India plane crash? Clues point to power failure, not blast

IMD says monsoon might reach many parts of North-West India by June 25

Travel industry mourns Air India plane crash, sentiment turns sombre

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani among dead in Air India Ahmedabad plane crash

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir Indiaairlines

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story