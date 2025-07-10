Home / India News / 'There was no waterlogging': CM Rekha Gupta after heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

'There was no waterlogging': CM Rekha Gupta after heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced incessant rainfall since Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads are submerged under water

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Traffic also came to a standstill in many parts of the national capital following the heavy rainfall. | (Photo: PTI)
ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday claimed that there was no waterlogging in the national capital following heavy rain in Delhi-NCR from Wednesday night.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "We are solving the backlog of the last 27 years of Delhi one by one. Even after such heavy rains, there was no waterlogging in Delhi."

She added that there was no waterlogging at Minto Bridge, which made headlines in the media every monsoon.

"It was a trend for a picture of a waterlogged Minto Bridge to be published in the newspapers. But this time it did not happen," the Chief Minister told reporters.

She added, "Delhi will be in an even better condition by the next monsoon."

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced incessant rainfall since Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads are submerged under water.

Traffic also came to a standstill in many parts of the national capital following the heavy rainfall.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X, shared images of waterlogged streets and slammed the BJP for its repeated failure to tackle flooding, even with all four 'engines' in power.

Sharing photos of waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is Lutyens' Delhi. Just an hour of rain, and this is the state of the road near the official residence of PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma."

Calling out the BJP's failed promises, Bharadwaj stated, "BJP's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and other ministers and leaders made tall claims that Delhi won't drown this year. They said all necessary preparations had been made to prevent waterlogging. If everything was in place, then why did Delhi flood after just one hour of rain?"

He sharply criticised the administration and said, "The truth is, all four of BJP's so-called 'engines' in Delhi are junk. Neither the Delhi government, nor the MCD, nor the central government, nor even the LG cares about the people of Delhi. All their claims are pure hot air. And just one hour of rain was enough to wash away all their promises. BJP leaders only know how to talk big. They are simply misleading the people of Delhi. The reality is--they've done nothing concrete to tackle waterlogging in the city."

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, shared a video of waterlogging on X and said, "Despite having a four-engine BJP government, Delhi has turned into a city of water. CM Rekha Gupta's promises have once again proven hollow. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had said Delhiites will enjoy the monsoon this time. Well, this time, waterlogging has turned the city into a swimming pool. Mayor sahab, now you too should come--let's swim together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Exercise not the problem, timing is, says SC on Bihar voter roll revision

Custodial torture cannot be considered police duty: Kerala High Court

Punjab, Haryana agree on solution talks over Sutlej-Yamuna canal: CR Paatil

SC questions EC's timing, Aadhaar exclusion in Bihar voter list case

SC says no order issued as it declines urgent listing in Udaipur Files case

Topics :Rekha Guptamonsoon rainfallIndian monsoonWaterloggingDelhi government

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story