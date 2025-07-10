'There was no waterlogging': CM Rekha Gupta after heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday claimed that there was no waterlogging in the national capital following heavy rain in Delhi-NCR from Wednesday night.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "We are solving the backlog of the last 27 years of Delhi one by one. Even after such heavy rains, there was no waterlogging in Delhi."

She added that there was no waterlogging at Minto Bridge, which made headlines in the media every monsoon.

"It was a trend for a picture of a waterlogged Minto Bridge to be published in the newspapers. But this time it did not happen," the Chief Minister told reporters.

She added, "Delhi will be in an even better condition by the next monsoon." Meanwhile, Delhi experienced incessant rainfall since Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads are submerged under water. Traffic also came to a standstill in many parts of the national capital following the heavy rainfall. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X, shared images of waterlogged streets and slammed the BJP for its repeated failure to tackle flooding, even with all four 'engines' in power. Sharing photos of waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is Lutyens' Delhi. Just an hour of rain, and this is the state of the road near the official residence of PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma."

Calling out the BJP's failed promises, Bharadwaj stated, "BJP's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and other ministers and leaders made tall claims that Delhi won't drown this year. They said all necessary preparations had been made to prevent waterlogging. If everything was in place, then why did Delhi flood after just one hour of rain?" He sharply criticised the administration and said, "The truth is, all four of BJP's so-called 'engines' in Delhi are junk. Neither the Delhi government, nor the MCD, nor the central government, nor even the LG cares about the people of Delhi. All their claims are pure hot air. And just one hour of rain was enough to wash away all their promises. BJP leaders only know how to talk big. They are simply misleading the people of Delhi. The reality is--they've done nothing concrete to tackle waterlogging in the city."