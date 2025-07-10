Home / India News / Punjab, Haryana agree on solution talks over Sutlej-Yamuna canal: CR Paatil

Punjab, Haryana agree on solution talks over Sutlej-Yamuna canal: CR Paatil

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini besides senior officials from both states, and representatives from the Centre attended the meeting

Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal row: All you need to know
The next meeting is scheduled in August where the discussions would be further taken forward, a senior official said. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Thursday said the government is committed to assisting both Punjab and Haryana in finding a balanced solution to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute, noting that both parties have agreed to move forward with a solution-oriented approach.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had convened a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the long pending inter-state water dispute.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini besides senior officials from both states, and representatives from the Centre attended the meeting.

Paatil, who chaired the discussions, said the Ministry is providing all possible cooperation to both states for the equitable and coordinated management of water resources.

"In Delhi, a significant meeting was held regarding issues related to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal. The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, is committed to assisting both states in finding a balanced solution. In the meeting, all parties engaged in open dialogue and expressed agreement to move forward with a solution-oriented approach," Paatil said in a post on X.

The SYL Canal, conceptualised decades ago to facilitate water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, has been a source of legal and political contention for years.

Officials said further technical-level discussions are likely to follow, with both states showing a willingness to continue talks under the Centre's guidance.

The next meeting is scheduled in August where the discussions would be further taken forward, a senior official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

