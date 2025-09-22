'Time to decriminalise defamation': SC issues notice in The Wire case

The case was filed by JNU professor Amita Singh in connection with alleged defamation.

The Court issued notice to Singh following a plea by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, which runs The Wire.

“I think the time has come to decriminalise all this...,” stated Justice Sundresh. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the news portal, agreed with the court’s view.

Criminal defamation under Indian law

Currently, Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita criminalises defamation, replacing the earlier Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). India remains one of the few democracies where defamation is treated as a criminal offence, while most countries allow only civil remedies for defamation, the news report said.

The Supreme Court had upheld Section 499’s validity in 2016 after challenges by politicians, including Subramanian Swamy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Background of the case

The case involves a 2016 news report by The Wire, which claimed that Professor Amita Singh led a group of JNU teachers who compiled a 200-page dossier calling the university a “den of organised sex racket”.