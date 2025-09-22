2 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh, explosive items seized

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, police said.

A large quantity of explosive material and some weapons were seized from the encounter site, they said.

The gun battle broke out in the morning at a forest in Abhujmaad, adjoining Maharashtra, when a team of security forces was out on a search operation, a police official here said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area, he said.

"So far, the bodies of two male Naxalites have been recovered from the spot. The intermittent exchange of fire and search operation is still underway in the area," he said.