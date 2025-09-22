2.5 mn new free LPG connections under PM Ujjwala Yojana on Navratri: Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Monday announced that the Centre will distribute 2.5 million free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) on the occasion of Navratri.

Sharing an X post, the Union Minister said that this will take the total number of LPG connections to 106 million.

"Expansion of Ujjwala Families. A Great Gift to Women's Power! With the auspicious beginning of Navratri, the gift of 2.5 million new free PM Ujjwala connections is yet another proof that PM Narendra Modi ji honours women just like Goddess Durga ji. This decision further strengthens our resolve for the respect and empowerment of mothers and sisters," Hardeep Puri wrote.

The Minister informed that the government will spend Rs 2050 on each of the 2.5 million new LPG connections. He added, "Now, the number of Ujjwala family members will increase to 106 million. The Government of India will spend Rs 2,050 on each connection, so that beneficiaries can get free LPG cylinders along with gas stoves, regulators, etc., for free." Lauding the Prime Minister for the scheme, he said that the idea of 'Shakti' is reflected in his decisions. "The power of the Devi Maa is present in the form of women on Earth. In Indian culture, too, women are considered the embodiment of 'Shakti'. During Navratri, we worship the nine forms of Maa Durga, which symbolise women's power. The same spirit is clearly reflected in Modi ji's intentions and schemes," he wrote.

Referring to the Union Cabinet's decision last month, Hardeep Puri noted that the Centre is providing a Rs 300 subsidy for over 10.33 crore cylinders, which can be refilled for Rs 553. The Union Minister hailed the scheme and called it a "torch of a massive revolution". Puri wrote, "The Ujjwala scheme, emerging as one of the most impactful social welfare programs in India, is a living example of respect and empowerment for women. The Ujjwala scheme has not only brightened kitchens but has also illuminated the future of entire families, mothers, and sisters. It is not just a scheme; it has become a torch of a massive revolution in the country, whose flame has reached every corner of the nation, even remote areas."

"Currently, with the Modi government's Rs 300 subsidy, cylinders for over 10.33 crore Ujjwala families are refilled for just Rs 553. This price is even lower than in many LPG-producing countries around the world," the X post added. Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi, he said, "No more stinging eyes. There's a smile of happiness. No smoke in the breath. There's the joy of good health. No blisters on the hands. There's the flavour of love! Thanks to the Prime Minister ji for this great gift to mothers and sisters!" Launched in May 2016, PMUY aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country.