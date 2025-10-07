Home / India News / SIR is the prerogative of ECI, our direction would be interference: SC

SIR is the prerogative of ECI, our direction would be interference: SC

The apex court also asked the poll body to clarify whether the 2.1 million voters added to the final Bihar voter list after SIR were initially removed or are entirely new entries.

Supreme Court, SC
New Delhi: View of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The apex court has began hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday stated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in poll-bound Bihar falls entirely under the commission’s authority, and any directions on it would amount to interference, reported India Today.
 
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Bihar SIR. During the hearing, the commission was asked to inform the bench when it plans to conduct the SIR in other states, the report added.
 
"Why do you want us to take over all functions? Conducting SIR is the prerogative and exclusive domain of the Election Commission. If we come in between, this would be interfering," said a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, as quoted by India Today.
 
This comes a day after the ECI announced the dates for the Bihar elections and stated that work is underway to launch the SIR of electoral rolls in all states. 
 
The bench also asked the poll body to clarify whether the 2.1 million voters added to the final Bihar voter list after SIR were initially removed or are entirely new entries.
 
The Election Commission's counsel, however, informed the court that most of the names added in the final list after the publication of the draft list on August 30 were of new voters and that no complaint or appeal has been filed till now by any excluded voter.
 
The bench further asked the commission to provide details of 366,000 voters excluded from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's SIR exercise. It also said that everyone has a right to appeal against their exclusion from the voters' list.
 
"If anyone can give us a list out of these 366,000 voters these are the people for whom orders have not been communicated. We’ll direct them [Election Commission of India] to communicate. Each individual has a right to appeal," the court said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
 
It further posted the matter on October 9.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hospital fires expose deep safety lapses, weak enforcement across India

IndiGo issues travel advisory as heavy rain causes flight delays in Delhi

Cabinet approves ₹24,000 crore rail expansion projects in four states

LIVE news: Civil aviation minister denies any 'dirty business' in Air India crash probe

Congress accuses govt of favouring Adani with yellow peas import policy

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Supreme CourtElection ComissionBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story