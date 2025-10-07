IndiGo issues travel advisory as heavy rain causes flight delays in Delhi

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for passengers due to heavy rainfall in the national capital.

"There’s a heavy downpour over Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual," the airline said.

It further urged the passengers to check their flight status on the IndiGo app or website before departing for the airport.

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow and orange alert for several areas.