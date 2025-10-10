The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday reserved its decision on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran heard submissions from various stakeholders, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, before reserving the order.

NCR states push for green crackers

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the National Capital Region (NCR) states, urged the top court to allow the bursting of green firecrackers on occasions such as Diwali, Guru Parv, and Christmas.

On Diwali, Mehta suggested that the use of green crackers be permitted from 8 pm to 10 pm. "We have made suggestions," he told the Bench, adding that the proposals reflected a "balanced approach which the court may consider".

Conditions for sale and use Mehta proposed that only green crackers approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) be manufactured and sold. He said the NCR states, Delhi government, and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) would ensure that joint crackers or ‘laris’ are not produced or used. He recommended that sales take place only through licensed traders, who would be allowed to sell only permitted crackers. “Let the children celebrate at least for two days,” Mehta said, as quoted by Live Law. He also suggested that no e-commerce platform, including Flipkart and Amazon, should process online orders for crackers.

Guidelines for other festivals Mehta proposed specific timings for other celebrations: on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, crackers could be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am. For Gurpurab, he suggested 4 am to 5 am in the morning and 9 pm to 10 pm at night. He added that green crackers could also be allowed for weddings and other occasions. Court questions past judgments The Chief Justice questioned whether the situation in 2024 differed significantly from 2018, when air quality levels and other factors had led to restrictions. “Was there a drastic change, like in 2018 it was 300 and 2024 it was 500… there is something like judicial propriety. When a bench gives a judgment considering all issues, can another Bench sit over that?” he asked.