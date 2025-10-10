Suniel Shetty moves Bombay HC seeking protection of his personality rights

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, claiming that several social media pages and websites are using his photographs to promote their businesses without authorisation, according to Bar and Bench.

The matter was listed before Justice Arif Doctor, who reserved the order on Shetty’s interim application seeking the takedown of infringing content.

Misuse includes deepfakes, commercial use

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf, representing Shetty, informed the court that deepfake images of the actor and his grandchild have been uploaded online, reported Bar and Bench. The petition highlights that gambling websites are using Shetty’s images despite him having no connection with them. In addition, his photographs are being used by real estate agencies and by an astrology website.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC bars unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai's photos, name, likeness Shetty has alleged infringement, passing off, and misuse in merchandising, and requested removal of the infringing content. His counsel clarified that the plea does not seek to block entire websites but specifically targets unauthorised use of his images. Which other Indian celebrities have sought legal protection? Shetty’s legal move follows a growing trend among Indian celebrities to protect their identity and publicity rights online. Last month, the Delhi High Court restrained multiple websites from misusing Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s name, likeness, and image for AI-generated content, merchandising, or pornographic material.

Similarly, the Delhi High Court recently granted interim protection to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan against the unauthorised use of her name, photographs, and AI-generated likeness. Her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan also secured legal safeguards preventing misuse of his image, name, and voice for commercial gain. ALSO READ: Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights Filmmaker Karan Johar sought relief in 2025 against unauthorised online fan pages, meme accounts, and merchandise sales. In 2023, Anil Kapoor’s “jhakaas” catchphrase was protected by the Delhi High Court from commercial exploitation. Amitabh Bachchan obtained interim relief in 2022 to prevent misuse of his celebrity status for promotion of goods and services.