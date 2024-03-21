Supreme Court puts on hold Centre's notification on 'fact-check unit'

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a government notification of March 20 establishing a fact checking unit to verify news items appearing in media about the government.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Checking Unit (PIB FCU) was to act as a “deterrent” against the creation and dissemination of fake news or misinformation regarding the “business” of the Centre.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said the implementation of the March 20 notification would remain stayed until a third judge of the Bombay High Court will take a final decision on the validity of provisions of the Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The court also said the validity of the rules involves serious Constitutional questions and impacts the fundamental right to speech and expression.

The court was hearing petitions filed by the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

The Bombay High Court had on January 31 given a split verdict on a plea challenging the validity of the Fact Checking Unit (FCU) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023. A third judge had also refused to stay the fact-checking unit on March 11.

The verdict was on petitions filed by stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, the Association of Indian Magazines, and the News Broadcast and Digital Association challenging Rule 3 of the IT Rules. The rule gives the Central government the right to form an FCU for identifying fake or false news.

The fact-checking unit is empowered under the Information Technology Rules to tag what it considers fake news online concerning any activity of the Central government.

The Union government notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 (IT Rules) on April 6, 2023. This is the second amendment to the original IT Rules notified in February 2021, which was earlier amended on October 28, 2022.

The IT Rules state that intermediaries such as Facebook, X and other social media platforms will have to make “reasonable efforts” to ensure that users do not upload information about the Central government “identified as fake or false or misleading”.

Kunal Kamra, in collaboration with the Internet Freedom Foundation, had moved the court challenging the constitutionality of the fact-checking unit.

He alleged that the new IT Rules could lead to his content, which is mostly political satire, being arbitrarily blocked or his social media accounts being suspended or deactivated. This would harm him professionally, he said.

Kamra also argued that the content flagged by the fact-check unit will force the telecom service providers and social media intermediaries to take action against such content. If they do not do this, they would lose the safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, the Union government had said that the fact-checking unit may only identify fake or false or misleading information and not any opinion, satire, or artistic impression. “Therefore, the aim of the government regarding the introduction of the impugned provision is explicitly clear and suffers from no purported arbitrariness or unreasonableness as alleged by the petitioner (Kamra),” the Centre had said.

The division bench of the High Court had earlier said that the rules did not seem to offer protection to fair criticism of the government like parody and satire.