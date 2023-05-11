Home / India News / Supreme Court rules in favour of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi govt vs L-G case

In the Delhi government vs L-G case, the court said, Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of services except for public order, police, and land

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday heard some important cases, which included the Delhi government vs Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Maharashtra dispute case between Shiv Sena factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. 
In the Delhi government vs L-G case, the court said, "Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of services except for public order, police, and land."

In the Maharashtra dispute case, the top court ruled that "Eknath Shinde will continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra, with the SC holding on that it cannot restore the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year."
-In other news, the top court reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage, observing that it cannot give a declaration on the anticipation of how the Parliament is likely to respond to it.

Here are some of the important cases heard by the Delhi High Court
-The Delhi High Court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to allow video calls between former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and his ailing wife for an hour every alternate day. 

-It sought to know the Enforcement Directorate's stand on a plea moved by Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, seeking interim bail in a money laundering case related to an alleged liquor scam in the national capital. 
-The court formed a committee to conduct surprise checks at Tihar jail to gather information on the food being served to inmates and the level of hygiene at the prison.

-Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi acted in a malafide manner when she called for the re-election of six members of the MCD Standing Committee after finding the election results "politically unpalatable", BJP councilors alleged in the HC. 
-The Centre has told the High Court that it is considering introducing provisions for the recruitment of women to the posts of Constable/Driver and Constable/Driver-cum-Pump Operator (Driver for Fire Services) in CISF at par with men.

Topics :V K SaxenaEknath ShindeSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtDelhi governmentMaharashtraSame-sex marriagesKejriwal vs LGUddhav ThackerayShiv SenaBS Web Reports

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

