SC defers hearing on 'Udaipur Files', tells makers to await govt decision

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on the controversial film 'Udaipur Files – Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' to July 21 and asked the filmmakers to await the decision of the panel appointed by the Centre to assess objections against the movie, news agency PTI reported. The government panel is scheduled to meet at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that if the film is released and later found to be problematic, no compensation would be available to the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in terms of restoring their reputation. In contrast, the filmmakers, if the release is delayed or blocked, can be compensated monetarily.

Why did Delhi High Court stay film's release? The film’s release, originally scheduled for July 11, was stayed by the Delhi High Court on July 10. The court directed the petitioners, who had filed pleas seeking a permanent ban on the movie, to approach the Centre within two days, stating that the film had the potential to "promote disharmony" in society. ALSO READ: Delhi HC stays 'Udaipur Files' release, asks petitioners to approach Centre The high court bench noted that the petitioners had not first approached the Union government, as required, and asked the govt panel to grant the accused in the murder case an opportunity to be heard.

Kanhaiya Lal's murder and controversy around the film 'Udaipur Files' is based on the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022. Lal was allegedly murdered by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous, who later released a video claiming responsibility. In the video, they said the attack was in retaliation for an alleged social media post by Lal supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The incident triggered nationwide outrage, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe. The accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Their trial is ongoing in a special NIA court in Jaipur.