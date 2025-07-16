Home / India News / SC defers hearing on 'Udaipur Files', tells makers to await govt decision

SC defers hearing on 'Udaipur Files', tells makers to await govt decision

Supreme Court says accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case, on which 'Udaipur Files' is based, can't recover reputation if the film is released

Udaipur Files
'Udaipur Files' is based on the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022. Photo: X@RelianceEnt
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on the controversial film 'Udaipur Files – Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' to July 21 and asked the filmmakers to await the decision of the panel appointed by the Centre to assess objections against the movie, news agency PTI reported. The government panel is scheduled to meet at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.
 
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that if the film is released and later found to be problematic, no compensation would be available to the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in terms of restoring their reputation. In contrast, the filmmakers, if the release is delayed or blocked, can be compensated monetarily.
 

Why did Delhi High Court stay film's release?

 
The film’s release, originally scheduled for July 11, was stayed by the Delhi High Court on July 10. The court directed the petitioners, who had filed pleas seeking a permanent ban on the movie, to approach the Centre within two days, stating that the film had the potential to "promote disharmony" in society. 
 
The high court bench noted that the petitioners had not first approached the Union government, as required, and asked the govt panel to grant the accused in the murder case an opportunity to be heard. 
 

Kanhaiya Lal's murder and controversy around the film

 
'Udaipur Files' is based on the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022. Lal was allegedly murdered by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous, who later released a video claiming responsibility. In the video, they said the attack was in retaliation for an alleged social media post by Lal supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad.
 
The incident triggered nationwide outrage, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe. The accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Their trial is ongoing in a special NIA court in Jaipur.
 

Petitioners flag trailer, allege risk of communal tension

 
The legal challenge against the film was led by petitioners including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president and Darul Uloom Deoband principal Maulana Arshad Madani. Their petition cited the film’s trailer, released on June 26, which they claim contains provocative dialogues and instances that led to communal disharmony in 2022. They argue that releasing the film could rekindle those tensions and disrupt public order. 
 
The petitioners have demanded that the release of 'Udaipur Files' be stayed to prevent the judicial process from being compromised and to avoid societal prejudice. They have also objected to the trailer and the film’s promotion campaign.  (With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karnataka proposes ₹200 cap on movie tickets; PVR Inox faces revenue hit

Power outage in NEET-UG 2025: Plea seeks retest for aggrieved MP candidates

Nara Lokesh invites aerospace firms to Andhra after Karnataka snub

Festive hiring likely to generate 216,000 seasonal jobs in 2025: Report

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Topics :Supreme CourtmoviesHindi moviesBollywoodBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story