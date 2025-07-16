Home / India News / Power outage in NEET-UG 2025: Plea seeks retest for aggrieved MP candidates

Power outage in NEET-UG 2025: Plea seeks retest for aggrieved MP candidates

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi would hear the plea next week after the counsel sought an urgent listing on the ground that counselling was scheduled to start from July 21

NEET, NEET UG, Students
The bench noted there were several rounds of counselling and students could appear in them, if they succeeded in the case. (Representative Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea against an order refusing to direct a retest in NEET-UG 2025 for candidates aggrieved by power outage at some centres in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi would hear the plea next week after the counsel sought an urgent listing on the ground that counselling was scheduled to start from July 21.

The bench noted there were several rounds of counselling and students could appear in them, if they succeeded in the case.

The petitioners are candidates who appeared in the examination and suffered power outage in certain centres in Madhya Pradesh and have moved against the decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court refusing re-examination.

A single judge of the high court directed the National Testing Agency to conduct retest of the NEET-UG-2025 examination for candidates affected by power outage at certain centres in Indore and Ujjain of the state.

The division bench of the high court, however, set aside the single judge order on the plea of the National Testing Agency but cautioned against any recurrence in future.

It took note of an expert panel report opining that though there was power outage at some centres, there was natural light to enable candidates to write the test.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nara Lokesh invites aerospace firms to Andhra after Karnataka snub

SC seeks UP govt reply on plea against amended law on religious conversion

Festive hiring likely to generate 216,000 seasonal jobs in 2025: Report

Lack of toilets in courts: SC anguished over non-filing of reports by HCs

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Topics :NEET UGNEET resultNEET examsPower Cuts

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story