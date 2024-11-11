Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Supriya Sule accuses BJP of corruption, propagating 'distorted history'

Supriya Sule accuses BJP of corruption, propagating 'distorted history'

She also claimed some BJP MPs were threatening women in Kolhapur and added that the opposition will go to court and also complain to the Election Commission.

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule
Sule said the BJP and its partners have nothing today to talk about the opposition. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday claimed the ruling BJP and its allies were steeped in corruption and accused them of insulting Maharashtra's icons and propagating "distorted" history.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Sule said the BJP and its partners have nothing today to talk about the opposition.

"In the last elections, issues like corruption were raised by them. Today they are not doing anything because they themselves are completely engulfed in corruption and the BJP and its allies do not have anything to talk against us," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said.

On the Mahayuti's claims that the opposition MVA has copied the ruling alliance's schemes like Ladki Bahin and put them in its manifesto, Sule said it was the Congress and NCP which provided the biggest loan waiver to farmers during their tenure in power.

It was the Congress and NCP which had given a price guarantee for the agriculture produce, she said.

Asked about the MVA's opponents raising the issue of "urban Naxals" and a "red book" of the Constitution displayed by some Congress leaders in their campaign, Sule claimed the BJP's mentality is anti-women.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

How Mumbai Police captured key accused in Baba Siddique murder in 25 days

Swati Maliwal case: Bhibhav moves court against chargesheet cognisance

Swati Maliwal case: Court seeks Bibhav Kumar's reply to Delhi police

Trump, Kamala Harris were dependent on India for win: CM Mohan Yadav

Their "motormouths" keep on insulting icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, she alleged.

"The BJP and its alliance partners have been insulting all these icons and propagating distorted history," Sule charged.

She also claimed some BJP MPs were threatening women in Kolhapur and added that the opposition will go to court and also complain to the Election Commission.

Asked about the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir) being raised by the BJP in the state polls campaign, Sule said they do not have any agenda and have nothing to show.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections: Congress accuses Mahayuti of spreading hate in state

Maharashtra polls 2024: Women voters and Maratha quota take centre stage

Maharashtra elections 2024: School bus services stopped on November 19-20

Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, yours penned letters: Owaisi

BJP Maharashtra manifesto promises $1 trn economy plan, focus on health

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsBJPIndian National CongressShiv SenaNCP

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story