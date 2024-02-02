Surajkund Mela 2024: Date, timing, online tickets, price, and other details

Surajkund International Crafts Mela remains as a colossal display of substantial crafts and textiles, yet in addition as an enthusiastic festival of cultural heritage and artistic articulation worldwide. The Mela serves as a bustling marketplace where craftspeople and artisans get together to show their abilities, customs, and the essence of their respective cultures.

Each stall showcases a story, demonstrating the unique craftsmanship, art, and the human spirit. Every corner of the fair is filled with a kaleidoscope of colours, textures, and craft skills, from intricate embroidery to intricate woodwork to contemporary sculpture to indigenous pottery.



#Surajkund2024 | Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, 2024 on 2nd February, 2024 at 3 PM at Surajkund, Faridabad. — DIPRO Faridabad (@DIPRO_Faridabad) February 1, 2024 It's more than just a fair; it's a living testament of the rich tapestry of human creativity and the getting through tradition of social legacy.

Surajkund Mela 2024: Date and Timing From February 2 to February 18, 2024, Surajkund Mela illuminates Surajkund, Faridabad. For the annual fair, a variety of modes of transportation are easily accessible. Buses departing from Delhi's ISBTs and Shivaji Stadium, as well as nearby cities like Gurugram and Faridabad give easy routes to Surajkund Bus Stand. The Mela is accessible from prominent cities like Delhi, Gurugram and Noida through metro. Otherwise, tourists can also take taxis or coaches from Delhi; however, it is important to keep in mind that there is only a limited amount of parking available on-site. Surajkund Mela 2024: How to book tickets? • Visit BookMyShow.com and log in utilising your registered mobile number. • Type 'Surajkund Mela,' in the search bar located at the top. • Pick '37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024', from the search results • Press the 'Book' option and choose your preferred date and time. • Proceed by pressing 'Continue' and then adding the desired number of tickets utilising the 'Add' option. • Press 'Proceed' and give the essential information, including your email address. • Fill in all the transactions. • Ticket/s with QR codes will be sent to the registered email address. • Either take the printout of the ticket or take the screenshot for later use. • Show the ticket to the security guards at the venue. Surajkund Mela 2024: Ticket Price The price of a ticket to the festival, which runs from Monday through Friday, is Rs 120, making it a cost-effective way to take in the diverse cultural showcase. On weekends, the ticket cost is somewhat higher at Rs 180, highlighting the uplifted weekend energy. Surajkund Mela: Event details Managing director, Haryana Tourism Corporation, Neeraj Kumar is also the chief administrator of the Surajkund Mela Authority. He stated in the release that 50 nations would take part this year while the United Republic of Tanzania was taking an interest as the 'Partner Nation' and it would carry colours and energies of Africa to the festival. Gujarat would be the theme state of the event. Expressing that the Surajkund Mela displayed a vivid experience highlighting regional and worldwide crafts, handlooms, customs, and culinary delights globally, he said that it likewise drew more than 1,000,000 tourists yearly from India and abroad. Parikrama, resonant bhakti by Methali Thakur, soulful sufi by Padma Shri Ustad Ahmed Hussain and Ustad Mohammed Hussain, Gujarati folk by Geeta Rabri, North Eastern Bands, International Fusion, performances by singers Kailash Kher and Daler Mehndi, and shows by several national and international artists are among the cultural events that will take place during the festival.



