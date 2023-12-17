Home / India News / Surat Diamond Bourse symbol of strength, determination of new India: PM

Surat Diamond Bourse symbol of strength, determination of new India: PM

Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat and the new integrated terminal of the city's international airport during his visit here

Later addressing a gathering, Modi said the Surat diamond industry is giving employment to 800,000 people, and with the new bourse, 150,000 more jobs will be added | Photo: X @ANI
Press Trust of India Surat

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business, is the symbol of strength and determination of the new India.

Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat and the new integrated terminal of the city's international airport during his visit here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Later addressing a gathering, Modi said the Surat diamond industry is giving employment to 800,000 people, and with the new bourse, 150,000 more jobs will be added.

"One more diamond is added to Surat's grandeur. The diamond is not small but the world's best. Even the biggest buildings of the world pale before the glint of this diamond," he said.

"Whenever one talks about this diamond bourse in the world, Surat and India will be mentioned," the PM said.

The Surat Diamond Bourse shows the capability of Indian design, designers, material and concept. "This building is the symbol of new strength and determination of new India," he said.

Modi also said the Surat airport has got the status of an international airport.

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) building, the world's largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.

It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery, as per an official statement.

It will comprise a state-of-the-art 'Customs Clearance House' for import and export, jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and facility of international banking and safe vaults, it said.

Several diamond traders, including those based in Mumbai earlier, have already taken possession of their offices, which were allotted by the management after auction, SDB's media convener Dinesh Navadiya said in a statement recently.

The SDB is part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City.

Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel in February 2015 performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the SDB and DREAM City project.

With 67 lakh square feet of floor space, the SDB is now the world's largest office building having nearly 4,500 diamond trading offices, a release said.

The mega structure, built on a plot of 35.54 acres inside the DREAM City, has nine towers of 15 floors with office spaces ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft.

Also Read

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Neeraj Chopra fails to defend his Diamond League title, finishes second

Diamond city of Surat faces upheaval as demand declines due to sanctions

TMS Ep559: Adani Wilmar JV, Surat diamond, market, Angelo Mathews timed out

Hardeep Singh Puri visiting Kuwait to pay condolences over demise of Emir

Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain's plea seeking stay on PMLA case

Central team's appreciation endorsement of DMK regime's solid work: Stalin

Parliament security breach serious issue, there should be no squabbling: PM

Traditions, innovations should be balanced in armed forces: Rajnath Singh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiSuratGujarat

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story