Surge in solo travel; J&K, Manali preferred travel destinations: Report

Jammu and Kashmir, Manali and Shimla are the most preferred destinations for solo travellers as more people are inclined to explore places at their own pace and preference, said a recent travel trend report.

The research, conducted by leading travel fintech SanKash, found that almost "35 per cent" of solo travellers prefer Jammu and Kashmir for vacationing, followed by Manali (25 per cent) and Shimla (14 per cent).

Mussoorie, Sikkim, and Goa are among the other top preferred destinations, with bookings clocking in at nine per cent, seven per cent, and five per cent, respectively.

"Destinations renowned for their natural beauty, cultural richness have witnessed a surge in popularity, captivating the hearts of travellers. As of March 2023, domestic travel is becoming more popular, and domestic capacity has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Bookings are back to 100 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for domestic travel," said Akash Dahiya, co-founder and CEO of SanKash.

The insights indicate a notable shift in travel patterns, with travellers displaying a strong inclination towards "self-exploration, adventure, and reconnecting with nature".

According to the report, the most interesting trend has been a shift towards solo travel, as there has been a whopping surge of "250 per cent" in Q1-FY23.

"Solo travel has topped the chart as the most preferred trend, as travellers are inclined to explore not only themselves but the world at their own pace and preference. The feeling of freedom and independence are the key factors fuelling the trend since people want to break free from their comfort zone and not feel swayed by the whims of fellow travellers," it added.