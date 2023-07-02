Home / India News / Surge in solo travel; J&K, Manali preferred travel destinations: Report

Surge in solo travel; J&K, Manali preferred travel destinations: Report

Jammu and Kashmir, Manali and Shimla are most preferred destinations for solo travellers as more people are inclined to explore places at their own pace, said a recent travel trend report

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mussoorie, Sikkim, and Goa are among the other top preferred destinations, with bookings clocking in at nine per cent, seven per cent, and five per cent, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir, Manali and Shimla are the most preferred destinations for solo travellers as more people are inclined to explore places at their own pace and preference, said a recent travel trend report.

The research, conducted by leading travel fintech SanKash, found that almost "35 per cent" of solo travellers prefer Jammu and Kashmir for vacationing, followed by Manali (25 per cent) and Shimla (14 per cent).

Mussoorie, Sikkim, and Goa are among the other top preferred destinations, with bookings clocking in at nine per cent, seven per cent, and five per cent, respectively.

"Destinations renowned for their natural beauty, cultural richness have witnessed a surge in popularity, captivating the hearts of travellers. As of March 2023, domestic travel is becoming more popular, and domestic capacity has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Bookings are back to 100 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for domestic travel," said Akash Dahiya, co-founder and CEO of SanKash.

The insights indicate a notable shift in travel patterns, with travellers displaying a strong inclination towards "self-exploration, adventure, and reconnecting with nature".

According to the report, the most interesting trend has been a shift towards solo travel, as there has been a whopping surge of "250 per cent" in Q1-FY23.

"Solo travel has topped the chart as the most preferred trend, as travellers are inclined to explore not only themselves but the world at their own pace and preference. The feeling of freedom and independence are the key factors fuelling the trend since people want to break free from their comfort zone and not feel swayed by the whims of fellow travellers," it added.

Also Read

India's highest altitude bus service between Delhi-Leh restarts via Manali

Mandi-Kullu highway opened in Himachal Pradesh; Tourists' woes continue

Shimla police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents

BJP failed to develop Shimla; Cong leader Shukla ahead of Municipal polls

Tourist footfall rises in snow-clad Shimla, Manali; hotel occupancy up 70%

Youth registered for apprentice scheme can join depts by July 15: Goa CM

Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha to commence from July 20 to August 11

Badrinath highway blocked due to heavy rain in Chamoli, commuters stranded

Passenger footfall touches 500,000 at Guwahati Airport in June, jumps 15%

Gadkari says 70% work of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway complete

Topics :TravelTourism Ministry

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story