Home / India News / Our collective responsibility to create better society: JK LG Sinha

Our collective responsibility to create better society: JK LG Sinha

"It should be our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage", he said

Press Trust of India Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 7:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

It is our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after attending the 'Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar' ceremony here.

He also batted strongly for strengthening and promotion of Sanskrit as people's language.

Sanskrit is the oldest living languages of the world. It offers a treasure of knowledge in science, medicine and literature, he said.

"It should be our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage", he said at the function.

Also Read

World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations

Santiniketan recommended for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

Need to create more quality jobs, current rate insufficient: Jayant Sinha

Inclusive internet must for bringing on board next 1 bn users: Experts

Enrich Money Provides Actionable Insights into Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, Nifty Futures

BJP alleges 'panic button scam', AAP says safety measure working properly

Global abortion pill provider buys from Indian firm with bad quality record

Plans on track to open 5 more sub-registrar offices in Delhi: Officials

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews implementation of NEP 2020 in schools

17 fishermen rescued alive after trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story