BJP alleges 'panic button scam', AAP says safety measure working properly

Delhi Transport Department has done a scam of crores of rupees in the name of panic buttons, said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
The BJP on Tuesday alleged a scam of crores of rupees in the name of panic buttons in buses in the national capital, while the AAP dispensation claimed all safety measures were functioning properly.

Following media reports that the Anti-Corruption Bureau is carrying out an audit of panic buttons, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the Delhi Transport Department has done a scam of crores of rupees in the name of panic buttons.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that a delegation led by Sachdeva would meet the lieutenant governor and submit a memorandum regarding this "multi-crore panic button scam".

He demanded that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot resign from his post taking moral responsibility till the investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said it is "not aware of any formal audit being carried out by the ACB, including whether appropriate technical protocols were being followed while conducting the audit or if the persons carrying the audit were technically qualified to do so".

"Further, no reactions or inputs from Delhi government officials were sought regarding any findings of the audit, which they are bound to do before submitting any report to higher authorities," it said.

The statement also stressed that safety and security of the passengers has always been the utmost priority for the Delhi government.

"All the necessary security measures are in place and are functioning effectively. The Command-and-Control Centre at Kashmere Gate has played an important role in ensuring safety of all passengers especially women travelling in the DTC and Cluster buses," it said.

All Delhi buses are equipped with IP-based CCTV surveillance cameras, panic buttons, and GPS systems. The live feed of the CCTV inside the bus is regularly being watched at the control centres and appropriate action taken whenever needed, it stressed.

Topics :BJPDelhitransport

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

