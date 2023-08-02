Home / India News / UP has become identity of flourishing aviation sector in India: CM Yogi

UP has become identity of flourishing aviation sector in India: CM Yogi

In the year 2016-2017, 59.97 lakh passengers travelled by air while in 2022-2023, 96.02 lakh passengers travelled by air, said CM

ANI General News
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to expand the civil aviation sector, increase the number of domestic and international airports and ensure the expansion of civil/ public facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a new identity of the flourishing aviation sector in the country and three international airports were currently operational in the state.

While reviewing the works of the Civil Aviation Department on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that in the year 2016-2017, the freight transportation in the state was 5895 metric tonnes, which increased to 20, 813 metric tonnes in 2022-2023, registering four times increase in freight traffic in last six years. The growth is commendable.

CM Yogi said, "In the year 2016-2017, the air traffic in the state was 46,585 but by 2022-2023, this number has increased to 82,615. Along with air flights, the number of passengers has also increased significantly. In the year 2016-2017, 59.97 lakh passengers travelled by air while in 2022-2023, 96.02 lakh passengers travelled by air."

He further said, "Keeping in view the increasing number of air passengers in the state, their facilities should also be taken care of."

Chief Minister said that before the divine and grand Kumbh, the capacity of Prayagraj Airport should be expanded with civil/public facilities along with increase in the lounge capacity of Prayagraj Airport from 300 to 500 passengers. Apart from this, increase the facility of helicopter in the state. He further said, "Arrangements for RRTS or Light Metro should be made in order to improve the connectivity of Jewar Airport."

CM Yogi said that the survey of Gorakhpur airport has been completed in July and construction work will start as soon as possible.

He informed, "Uttar Pradesh has three international airports, 17 airstrips while eight airstrips are under the Indian Air Force. Civil works done by the state government in Shravasti, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Aligarh have been completed and the progress is commendable.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

Quality education that values nationalism alone is 'meaningful': CM Yogi

New saga of development in Varanasi during Modi govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

Our collective responsibility to create better society: JK LG Sinha

BJP alleges 'panic button scam', AAP says safety measure working properly

Global abortion pill provider buys from Indian firm with bad quality record

Plans on track to open 5 more sub-registrar offices in Delhi: Officials

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews implementation of NEP 2020 in schools

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshAviation

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story