Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Suspected mpox case under probe, no cause for alarm: Health ministry

Suspected mpox case under probe, no cause for alarm: Health ministry

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine
The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the ministry added. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 4:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox.

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern, it said.

The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the ministry added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Warrior Moms' urges health minister to act on air pollution, proposes plan

Union health ministry approves new treatment for multi-drug resistant TB

4 theme-based sub-groups formed to address concerns of doctors safety

All not well in health dept: Delhi HC asks Aiims director to bring reforms

Delhi govt maintaining strict vigilant on mpox situation, says minister

Topics :Health Ministryhealthcare

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story