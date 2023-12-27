Several injured on Agra-Lucknow expressway collisions amidst dense fog

A dense layer of fog on the Agra-Lucknow expressway and low visibility led to a massive collision of vehicles causing injuries to several commuters.

At least seven to eight vehicles collided near the Jharna Nala flyover.

Ravi Kumar, an eyewitness to the incident said that some vehicles collided with each other

"The vehicle ahead of me suddenly applied the brake, due to which I hit the brake and then some three to four vehicles behind me also collided with each other."

Meanwhile, due to dense fog in the Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh, two vehicles collided, in which several were injured.

In another incident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, a high-speed truck rammed into a house on the Bareli-Sultanpur Highway due to dense fog. No injuries were reported, however, there was a loss of property, informed the eyewitness.

Dense fog was witnessed in several areas of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Unnao. According to the India Meteorological Department, dense fog is likely to continue over the northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, as the winter chill continues to grip parts of North India, tourists in UP's Agra faced difficulties on their visit to the historical monument Taj Mahal as the city was engulfed by a dense layer of fog, significantly affecting visibility.

A thick layer of fog was witnessed in other areas of north India as well leading to traffic disruptions for the morning commuters. Dense fog in the national capital posed a challenge for the public.

According to the Met Department Visibility recorded at 5:30 AM today at Amritsar (airport)-0, Patiala-25; Srinagar-25; Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Ganganagar-50, Kota-500; Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125.