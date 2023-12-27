Home / India News / List of cancelled trains, 27 December: Heavy fog causes train cancellations

List of cancelled trains, 27 December: Heavy fog causes train cancellations

Due to heavy fog in the North Indian region, several trains were cancelled on December 27, 2023. Check the full details about the cancelled trains

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
If you plan to travel by train today, you might need to reconsider as the railway department has cancelled several trains in North India or other parts of the country due to dense fog prevailing over the region. 

The temperature has dropped significantly in the last few days, resulting in heavy fog in the entire North India region, dropping visibility to even zero. Keeping this in mind, the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert informing about the changes in the railway timetable. The changes aim to avoid difficulties for passengers.

Trains cancelled due to heavy fog
The drop in the temperature in the last few days has caused heavy fog in North India, causing problems for passengers planning to travel through the railway today.

As per sources, over 14 trains have been cancelled due to fog. The India Meteorological Department advised passengers to avoid travelling plans, keeping the dense fog in mind. Around 50 flights were also cancelled because of fog causing low visibility. On the other hand, one flight diverted to Jaipur, and one diverted to Lucknow due to the same issue.

The Meteorological department confirms that such alerts have been issued in many other states, like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, etc.

South Eastern Railway cancelled trains
Not all the trains are cancelled due to low visibility, some are cancelled by South Eastern Railway due to construction work carried out in these lines. At the same time, South Eastern Railway cancelled (08031/08032) Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU Special from December 31, 2023, to February 28, 2024.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

