List of cancelled trains, 27 December: Heavy fog causes train cancellations

Trains cancelled due to heavy fog The drop in the temperature in the last few days has caused heavy fog in North India, causing problems for passengers planning to travel through the railway today.
As per sources, over 14 trains have been cancelled due to fog. The India Meteorological Department advised passengers to avoid travelling plans, keeping the dense fog in mind. Around 50 flights were also cancelled because of fog causing low visibility. On the other hand, one flight diverted to Jaipur, and one diverted to Lucknow due to the same issue.
The Meteorological department confirms that such alerts have been issued in many other states, like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, etc.
South Eastern Railway cancelled trains Not all the trains are cancelled due to low visibility, some are cancelled by South Eastern Railway due to construction work carried out in these lines. At the same time, South Eastern Railway cancelled (08031/08032) Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU Special from December 31, 2023, to February 28, 2024.
