IMD today weather 2024: Prediction of rainfall, heatwaves in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipated heatwave conditions in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana until May 20, in Bihar and West Bengal till May 19 and in Odisha on May 19 and 20. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Gujarat till May 18.

The IMD has likewise forecast heatwave conditions in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand throughout the following three days. Extreme heatwave conditions are anticipated to hit western Rajasthan till May 20 and over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi throughout the following three days. In the meantime, hot and humid weather patterns were forecast by the IMD for West Bengal on May 17.

IMD weather forecasts: Today's weather

The current temperature in Mumbai is anticipated to hit at least 28°C, with a limit of 33°C predicted. The mercury is probably going to settle around 30.1°C. Winds are supposed to move from the South Easterly direction at 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 am and is planned to set by 07:07 pm.

Light to moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 23.

IMD weather forecasts: Upcoming days

Saturday and Sunday are anticipated to begin with minimum temperatures of 28°C, with the same circumstances expected in the following week alongside a slight dip. The upcoming week sees a minimal dip in temperatures, running between 26-27°C for lows and 33-35°C for highs. No estimate for downpours has been anticipated by the IMD for the following week.

Mumbai witnessed light downpour showers with strong winds in a couple of days causing havoc all through the city and its surrounding regions. Nonetheless, the weather conditions are believed to be changed again bringing bright mornings back for the mega city. In any case, a yellow alert has been given for 16 regions in Maharashtra for the following several days.