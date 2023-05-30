Swiggy Announces Biryani for 'Most Ordered Food' during IPL Season

Many Twitter users were curious as to whether Swiggy was referring to Veg or Non-Veg Biryani, but no immediate clarification was given.

The IPL fever reached a conclusion with a nail-biting match between CSK and Gujarat Titans, and CSK figured out how to lift the trophy. But for the Swiggy, it was 'biryani' who won the prize. Biryani comes out on top as the most ordered food during IPL 2023 with 12 million orders at 212 orders per minute.