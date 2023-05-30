Home / India News / Swiggy Announces Biryani for 'Most Ordered Food' during IPL Season

At Swiggy, with 212 orders per minute, Biryani wins as the most frequently ordered dish during IPL 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
The IPL fever reached a conclusion with a nail-biting match between CSK and Gujarat Titans, and CSK figured out how to lift the trophy. But for the Swiggy, it was 'biryani' who won the prize. Biryani comes out on top as the most ordered food during IPL 2023 with 12 million orders at 212 orders per minute.
Many Twitter users were curious as to whether Swiggy was referring to Veg or Non-Veg Biryani, but no immediate clarification was given.

Swiggy orders at IPL 2023: Old love for Biryani!
According to Swiggy, there was a 30% increase in orders during the IPL 2020, with chicken biryani, butter naan, and masala dosa being the three most popular dishes. The organization also shared that IPL's special menus, particularly combos, were a hit. On New Year's 2023 eve, it delivered almost 3.50 lakh biryani orders and over 2.5 lakh pizza orders.


The food technology giant conducted a Twitter poll and found that Hyderabadi Biryani received 76.2% of orders, followed by Lucknowi Biryani with 14% and Kolkata Biryani with 9.8%. According to the report, Bawarchi, one of Hyderabad's best-selling biryani restaurants, prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy for December 31, 2022, in order to meet the demand for two biryanis per minute on New Year's Eve 2021.
According to Swiggy report, Biryani became the most-ordered dish for the seventh year in a row in 2022, with 2.28 orders placed every second.








Topics :SwiggyChicken biryani most orderedIPL

First Published: May 30 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

