Take all measures to restore normalcy in Manipur: Meghalaya CM urges Centre

Sangma made the appeal at a meeting called by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to address the concerning situation in Manipur

Representative image | (Photo: PIB)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 9:04 AM IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma on Saturday urged the Centre to take necessary measures to restore normalcy in Manipur and ensure the safe return of those affected.

Sangma made the appeal at a meeting called by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to address the concerning situation in Manipur. During the meeting, various political parties, including the National People's Party (NPP), expressed their concerns regarding the prevailing conditions in Manipur.

The Meghalaya CM informed that one of the primary concerns raised by the political party was the need for adequate relief materials for the affected population.

"We have also urged the Government of India to ensure that all the relief materials that are needed by the people and all the other essential commodities which are required, we must make sure that the supply of these materials is done in a sufficient and smooth manner to all the locations and more importantly to the relief camps that are there," the NPP chief said.

Sangma also added that it is essential that all political parties, different organisations and religious groups, reach out to all sections of society and to appeal for peace and tranquillity in the State of Manipur.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also called for strict actions against any armed groups involved in violent activities, urging the Government of India to bring them under control.

"We should also ensure that all different kinds of armed groups which are involved in any kind of violence, that strict action should be taken from the government of India side to ensure that none of them can go ahead with any kind of violent activities and to ensure that they are brought under control, so all different kind of armed groups which are creating different kinds of situation there must be brought under control and government of India must take necessary steps," asserted Sangma.

Sangma proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other political leaders to visit Manipur, if possible, to personally address the situation and appeal to the people to strive for peace. He said that such a visit would go a long way in rebuilding trust and restoring normalcy in the state.

