Home / India News / Stand-off in Imphal East's Itham ends as Army leaves with seized weapons

Stand-off in Imphal East's Itham ends as Army leaves with seized weapons

Among those holed up in the village was self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam, a wanted terrorist who may have been the mastermind of the Dogra ambush tragedy, officials said

Press Trust of India Imphal/Kolkata
File photo of Manipur violence

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us

After a stand-off between a mob led by women and security forces that had cordoned off Itham village in Imphal East where a dozen members of militant group KYKL were hiding, the Army took "a mature decision" to not risk civilian lives and left with seized weapons and ammunition, officials said on Sunday.

The Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei militant group, was involved in a number of attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, they said.

The stand-off in Itham went on throughout Saturday, and ended after a "mature decision by the operational commander keeping in view the sensitivity of use of kinetic force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action", they added.

Among those holed up in the village was self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam, a wanted terrorist who may have been the mastermind of the Dogra ambush tragedy, officials said.

The 1,500-strong mob led by women surrounded the Army column and prevented forces from going ahead with the operation, they said.

"Repeated appeals to the aggressive mob to let the security forces carry on with operation as per law did not yield any positive result," officials said.

The Army's decision to leave was taken, keeping in mind the need to "avoid any collateral damage during the ongoing unrest in Manipur".

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Army conducts flag march in Imphal valley amid violence in Manipur

Isolated rainfall in East Central, parts of NW India in next 5 days: IMD

Wise policies being adopted by Modi in bringing co-existence: Grand Mufti

Spreading wrong things against us: Sakshi Malik slams Olympic medalist Dutt

'You are a hero', Indian diaspora tells PM Modi as he arrives in Egypt

Assam cabinet nod to Rs 823 crore investment in Numaligarh Refinery

Topics :ManipurImphalIndian ArmyMilitary weapon

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story