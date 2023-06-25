Home / India News / Isolated rainfall in East Central, parts of NW India in next 5 days: IMD

Isolated rainfall in East Central, parts of NW India in next 5 days: IMD

It also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh

ANI
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Central and parts of Northwest India, including the national capital, during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over the western Himalayan region during June 24-28, and over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) during June 25-28. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely Heavy Falls very likely over Uttarakhand on June 25. Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during June 24-28. Isolated heavy rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh during June 24-26; over East Uttar Pradesh on June 25-26; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 25 and 26 and East Rajasthan during June 25-28," the IMD said in a statement.

It also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Topics :IMDRainfallTelanganaKarnatakaChhattisgarh

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

