Stalin launches AeroDefCon 2025, TN eyes ₹75,000 cr investment by 2032

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day international conference on the aerospace and defence sector, AeroDefCon 2025, organised by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), the Aerospace Industry Development Association of Tamil Nadu (AIDAT), and France’s BCI Aerospace, with support from the Ministry of Defence. The state has set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 75,000 crore in the sector by 2032.

The event, being held at the Chennai Trade Centre till October 9, will serve as a key platform to connect international companies in the sector with Tamil Nadu’s rapidly growing aerospace and defence industrial ecosystem. More than 300 companies and 1,000 delegates have signed up for over 5,000 pre-scheduled business-to-business meetings. At least 19 countries are sending trade missions.

Defence corridor spurs growth The Defence Industrial Corridor project being implemented in Tamil Nadu is expected to foster international collaborations, investments, and employment opportunities. Since its launch, the project has attracted investments worth over Rs 23,000 crore, of which projects worth Rs 5,000 crore have already been implemented. On September 19, the Tamil Nadu government signed agreements with Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to set up new shipyards, each with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore. These projects will be a key component of Tamil Nadu’s coastal economy and will transform the state into a global hub for shipbuilding. The shipyards are expected to provide direct employment to 10,000 people and indirect employment to 50,000 others.

Global participation and industry engagement More than 5,000 meetings are being held between industry, academia, and research institutions. Leading global companies such as Airbus, Boeing, Dassault, and Israel Aerospace Industries, alongside Indian majors including the Tata Group, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), have set up pavilions in the exhibition area. Additionally, Tamil Nadu Guide Institute, Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Institute, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, and the Tourism Department are participating in the expo to showcase the state’s integrated approach towards industrial and skill development, as well as global connectivity. Educational and research institutions including IIT Madras, SRM University, and Anna University are also participating.