Mamata Banerjee visits landslide-hit Mirik, interacts with locals

She handed over compensation cheques to the next of kin of the deceased and assured them of all possible government assistance

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Banerjee, who reached Mirik in Darjeeling district by road amid intermittent drizzle, interacted with survivors and local residents. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mirik (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited landslide-hit areas in Mirik and met families affected by last week's devastating rains and flash floods that claimed several lives across north Bengal.

She handed over compensation cheques to the next of kin of the deceased and assured them of all possible government assistance.

Banerjee, who reached Mirik in Darjeeling district by road amid intermittent drizzle, interacted with survivors and local residents who narrated their ordeal since the calamity struck.

She also reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work being carried out by the district administration.

"The state government stands beside the people of the hills in this hour of grief. We have already announced compensation for the bereaved families and financial aid for those who lost their homes," the chief minister said after distributing cheques to the victims' families.

Officials said the government has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the landslides. Compensation cheques were also handed to those whose houses were damaged.

Relief materials, including food, tarpaulin, and blankets, are also being distributed in the affected areas.

Banerjee was accompanied by senior ministers and officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

She also held a meeting with local authorities to assess the extent of damage and expedite restoration of road connectivity in the region.

The chief minister is expected to visit other affected areas in Darjeeling district later in the day before returning to Siliguri.

At least 30 people were killed and several others injured in the recent series of landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in north Bengal, which also disrupted road and rail communication and stranded hundreds of tourists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

