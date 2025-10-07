Shilpa Shetty questioned in cheating case, denies role in firm's affairs

Actor Shilpa Shetty has told the Mumbai police that she did not look into the affairs of the company she co-founded with her husband Raj Kundra, during her questioning in connection with the Rs 60 crore cheating case, an official said on Tuesday.

A team from the police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recorded the actor's statement at her residence on October 4 and questioned her for more than four hours, the official said.

The actor, in her statement, told the police that she was not looking into the affairs of the liquidated company, Best Deal TV Private Limited.

Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, were directors of Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform.