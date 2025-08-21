Tamil Nadu CM Stalin vows DMK govt will stand firmly with minorities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the DMK government would stand firmly with the minorities.

Releasing five books authored by former DMK minister A Rahman Khan here, he said the "DMK will always firmly stand by minorities." Pointing to the steadfastness of late Rahman Khan, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, claimed that former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran had invited Khan to join the AIADMK several times, but Rahman Khan refused.

"He resolutely remained fastened to the DMK ideology and was loyal to the leadership under late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi," Stalin said.