LS adjourned sine die, Om Birla cites disruptions for low productivity

As Thursday marks the final day of the Parliament Monsoon Session 2025, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, while the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla concluded the proceedings and formally wrapped up the Monsoon Session.

In his final address on the last day of the Session, the Lok Sabha Speaker expressed concern over the lack of decorum and traditions in the House and criticised the Opposition for "planned disruptions" and "sloganeering." He emphasised the need for dignified discussions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla attributed the House's limited productivity of 37 hours to "planned disruptions and ruckus," which fell short of the targeted 120 hours of discussion.

In his valedictory speech, the Speaker said, "This session commenced on July 21, 2025. In this session, 12 legislations were passed. On July 28 and 29, there was a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, which was concluded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's answers. On August 18, a special discussion was initiated on India's achievements in space programs. In this session, 419 types of questions were included, but due to planned disruptions, only 55 questions could be answered. In the start of the session, we all had planned that there would be 120-hour discussion. A consensus was formed for this in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), but due to ruckus and planned disruptions, our productivity was only 37 hours. People choose us as their representative to work on their problems, but from few days, I have been observing that discussions in the House are not in accordance with the decorum and traditions."

Speaker Birla called out political parties to check on their behaviour, stating that the language of MPs, both inside and outside parliament, should be dignified. "The sloganeering, planned disruptions that are being carried inside the House and in the Parliament premises is not our tradition. Especially, the language that has been used in this session, these are not in accordance with the decorum of the House. We should follow healthy traditions. Efforts should be made to have dignified discussions inside the House. But I am continuously seeing planned protest, sloganeering. I want to request you, we should try to avoid this and our language should be disciplined and dignified both inside the Parliament and outside the Parliament," he added.